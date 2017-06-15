press release: Last year Mad Men of Comedy debuted at The Cardinal and was a total hit. Please join us for our second year at The Nomad with Madison's top "Mad Men" of Comedy. It is not often, there are themed comedy shows along with burlesque to spice things up, so please come be part of a super fun and original night. It is a a MAD MEN themed night...so come dressed dapper in all that is 60's related. Our comics will also be performing dressed to the nines, so join the party and also win a prize by being part of a Costume Contest!!

Our MAD MEN of Comedy are:

HEADLINING: Nick Hart (Voted Madison's Funniest Comic 2017)

FEATURING: Esteban Touma, Adam McShane, Dan Bacula, Deon Green

BURLESQUE BY: Melani Khandroma

Show starts right at 8 PM!!!! $5 COVER / 21 + ONLY