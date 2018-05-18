Mad Town Artisans

press release: 10+ artists and makers showcasing and selling their work. Come out and enjoy an amazing State Line Distillery cocktail and sliders from Slide Food Cart, Catering, and Gourmet Potato Chips while spending time with some local artists. This event will be located in the heart of the Marquette neighborhood!

4-9pm, Friday, May 18, State Line Distillery, 1413 Northern Ct. Madison, WI 53703

FREE