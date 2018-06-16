Mad Town Talls
Saturday, June 16, Noon-9pm, Madison Blues Society Annual Blues Picnic, Warner Park, 2930 N Sherman Ave, Madison. Free admission. Bring Non-perishable food donations for the Food Pantry & a chair for yourself. Five bands scheduled to perform. www.madisonbluessociety.com for details. Plenty of food and beverages available for purchase. To find us at the park, or for more info, please call Pat at (608)-206-6825, or Wanda at (608)-219-8480.
