Mad Town Talls

Google Calendar - Mad Town Talls - 2018-06-16 12:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Mad Town Talls - 2018-06-16 12:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Mad Town Talls - 2018-06-16 12:00:00 iCalendar - Mad Town Talls - 2018-06-16 12:00:00

Warner Park 2930 N. Sherman Ave. , Madison, Wisconsin 53704

Saturday, June 16, Noon-9pm, Madison Blues Society Annual Blues Picnic, Warner Park, 2930 N Sherman Ave, Madison.  Free admission.  Bring Non-perishable food donations for the Food Pantry & a chair for yourself.  Five bands scheduled to perform.  www.madisonbluessociety.com for details.  Plenty of food and beverages available for purchase.   To find us at the park, or for more info, please call Pat at (608)-206-6825, or Wanda at (608)-219-8480.

Info
Warner Park 2930 N. Sherman Ave. , Madison, Wisconsin 53704 View Map
Special Interests
608-206-6825
Google Calendar - Mad Town Talls - 2018-06-16 12:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Mad Town Talls - 2018-06-16 12:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Mad Town Talls - 2018-06-16 12:00:00 iCalendar - Mad Town Talls - 2018-06-16 12:00:00