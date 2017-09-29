press release: Pick Your Madcity Cocktails Launch Party!

9/29/17 at The Hody Bar with Reloaded starting to play at 9 pm.

10/6/17 at Bowl-A-Vard lanes with Vehicle 6 starting to play at 9 pm.

This year we are having two launch parties where you can turn in your old book for raffle tickets to win $100, $200 or $500. Redeem your old books for raffle tix from 8-10 pm both dates. Plus, get more raffle tix for the scavenger stamps you collected this year. Prizes of gift certificates from bars will be handed out the day of each event. However, Cash prize winners and the limo ride winner will be notified on Facebook and Email after 10/7/17 after all the raffle tix are collected from both parties.