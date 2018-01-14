Maddy Hunter

Mystery to Me 1863 Monroe St., Madison, Wisconsin 53711

press release:

Say No Moor

A passport to peril mystery

Hoping to reach an expanded clientele of senior travelers, Emily Miceli, travel agency owner and tour escort, offers discounted fares to a handful of bloggers in exchange for highlighting her group’s tour of Cornwall, England. But when the quarrelsome host of their historic inn dies under suspicious circumstances, Emily worries

Mystery to Me 1863 Monroe St., Madison, Wisconsin 53711
Books, Spoken Word
608-283-9332
