France | 1966 | 35mm | 90 min. | French with English subtitles

Director: Jean-Luc Godard

Cast: Anna Karina, Jean-Pierre Léaud, Marianne Faithfull

Godard’s final film with then-wife and muse Anna Karina is a very loose adaptation of an American crime novel by Donald Westlake (writing as Richard Stark). Karina arrives in Atlantic City searching for her boyfriend, only to find herself shadowed by Léaud…and then bodies start mysteriously dropping. “There are reasons for non-Godardians to make the pilgrimage…There is, for one thing, a pouting and lovely Marianne Faithfull singing an acapella version of “As Tears Go By.” There are skinny young men smoking and arguing. There are the bright pop colors of modernity juxtaposed with the handsome, weathered ordinariness of Old France, all of it beautifully photographed by Raoul Coutard.” (A.O. Scott, The New York Times)

WESTLAKE ON FILM: The celebrated American writer Donald E. Westlake (1933-2008) was a prolific author of precision-crafted crime novels, short stories and screenplays. Known for his wicked sense of humor and often loveable criminal heroes, Westlake had his works adapted many times for the big and small screen both in Hollywood and Europe. Over six Wednesdays this summer, we’ll present an exciting variety of movies derived from Westlake’s published works, plus films with original screenplays by Westlake himself. Note: While the series includes Jean-Luc Godard’s Made in U.S.A. and The Outfit, two excellent and very different adaptations of Westlake’s “Parker” novels (written under the pseudonym Richard Stark), John Boorman’s superb Point Blank (1967) was not immediately available for our calendar. A 35mm print of Point Blank will screen in our fall series on September 9, 2017.

