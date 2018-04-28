press release: Celebrate Madeline Uraneck’s book launch of How to Make a Life: A Tibetan Refugee Family and the Midwestern Woman They Adopted from 4:30 to 6:00 pm with a reading and signing. Sales of this intriguing and heartfelt book will go to the Wisconsin Tibetan Association.

Bring a dish to pass, and stay for a 6:30 potluck, with some Tibetan dishes included. Enjoy a youth performance from the Saturday School of Tibetan Language and Culture. Ms. Tenzin Choedon, a dancer, musician and choreographer and graduate of the Tibetan Institute of Performing Arts, will instruct some easy, beginning Tibetan dances. Greg Winz will also lead some international folk dances. Celebrate this story of connection, change and the power of being welcoming!

Madeline Uraneck is an educator and writer who has visited sixty-four countries through her role as International Education Consultant for the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction, several Peace Corps assignments, and her passion for world travel. Her writing has appeared in K–12 curriculum materials, educational handbooks on culture and policy, and publications including WorldView Magazine, Hotline, Global Education, WorldWise Schools, and Isthmus, for which she received a Milwaukee Press Club award.

A staff member at Folklore Village in the 1970s and '80s, Madeline worked closely with founder Jane Farwell. She is currently President of the Friends of Folklore Village.

Admission for the Book Launch is free. Admission for the potluck and evening is $8 adults, $6 seniors & teens, $4 kids (under 5 admitted free). Folklore Village is located between Ridgeway and Dodgeville. More information is available at www.folklorevillage.org or by calling (608) 924-4000.