Madfest Juggling Extravaganza

Google Calendar - Madfest Juggling Extravaganza - 2018-01-13 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Madfest Juggling Extravaganza - 2018-01-13 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Madfest Juggling Extravaganza - 2018-01-13 19:00:00 iCalendar - Madfest Juggling Extravaganza - 2018-01-13 19:00:00

Buy Tickets

Barrymore Theatre 2090 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

Saturday, January 13, 2018 at 7:00 p.m.

Madison Area Jugglers present; WORT 89.9 FM & Isthmus welcome

THE 47TH ANNUAL MADFEST JUGGLING EXTRAVAGANZA

featuring

WES PEDEN

CHLOE WALIER

CURT CARLYLE

with special guests TBA

and

MC MARK HAYWARD

Tickets: $20.00 Advance/$25.00 Day Of Show

!!! SOLD OUT LAST 46 YEARS !!! Renegade show, with MC Curt Carlyle, will follow the Extravaganza.

47th Annual MADFEST

6 pm-midnight, Jan. 12, Madison Circus Space, 2100 Winnebago

Times TBD, Saturday, Jan. 13, O'Keefe Middle School, 510 S Thornton Ave.; and more after the Extravaganza show, 10 pm-2 am, Madison Circus Space

Times TBD, Sunday, Jan 14, O'Keefe Middle School

Info
Barrymore Theatre 2090 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704 View Map
Special Events
Buy Tickets
Google Calendar - Madfest Juggling Extravaganza - 2018-01-13 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Madfest Juggling Extravaganza - 2018-01-13 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Madfest Juggling Extravaganza - 2018-01-13 19:00:00 iCalendar - Madfest Juggling Extravaganza - 2018-01-13 19:00:00