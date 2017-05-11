Madison 56ers Men's Soccer: All home games will be held at Breese Stevens Field. The first game on May 11 is a friendly game, all other games are competitive and are part of the inaugural season of the Premier League of America.

Start times are when the games kick off, it is recommended to arrive at least 15 minutes before kick off to get seated and order any refreshments. Tickets can be purchased on the gate for each event for $8 for adults and under 14's get free entry. Season tickets are $25 which allow entry to all home games and can be ordered through our website.