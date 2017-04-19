Madison Achievers Toastmasters Open House
Ten Pin Alley, Fitchburg 6285 Nesbitt Rd., Fitchburg, Wisconsin 53719
Madison Achievers Toastmaster's club is having an Open House on Wednesday, April 19. Although guests are welcome at every meeting, we will be having more explanations of the meeting roles and the value you can obtain from joining Toastmasters to practice your speaking and writing skills
