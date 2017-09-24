Madison Area Aquatic Hobbyist Fall Auction

press release: Join the Madison Area Aquatic Hobbyist for our Fall Auction on Sunday September 24th! Any aquatic animal or plant species along with hardware will be in this traditional auction. Both bidders and sellers are welcome to participate and the auction is open to the general public with no admission.

Item check in will start at 9:00 AM with the auction promptly starting at 11:00 AM. The auction will conclude when all items have been sold.

Crown Plaza - 4402 E Washington Ave, Madison, WI 53704

Details and registration info at https://www.facebook.com/ MadisonAquatic