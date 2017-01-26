press release: Love singing? Looking for a choir to join? Madison Area Community Chorus WELCOME NIGHTS are a great way to check out choir before deciding to join. Interested singers are invited to rehearsals on Thursdays, January 26 and February 2 & 9, 7:00-8:30pm at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 1021 Spaight Street, Madison. Singers in all voice parts are invited to join! There is no audition to join, just a love of singing and making music with great friends! All are welcome to join the FUN!