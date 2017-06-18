Madison Area Music Awards

press release: The Madison Area Music Association will honor and showcase area musicians of all ages and genres in the 2017 MAMA Awards Show on Sunday June 18, in the Capitol Theater of the Overture Center. Madison's version of the Grammys will kick off at 5 pm with a Red Carpet celebration where musicians and fans can mingle until the show begins at 7 pm.

There will be 8 musical performances from emerging and well-established Madison-area artists, including Imaginary Watermelon, Wheelhouse, Lost Lakes, PAUL FILIPOWICZ & His Blues Band, Aurora Greane, SOULMEN, Smith & Jackson and Distant Cuzins.

The MAMA will be presenting awards in musical styles ranging from classical to punk for Song, Performer and Album of the Year, as well as other categories such as Instrumentalists, Vocalists, and non-musician awards for Best Local Music Venue, Record Store, Recording Studio, and more. Awards will also be given for Artist of the Year and New Artist of the Year.

To highlight the organization’s mission of providing musical instruments for kids and funding youth music programs in the greater Madison area, there will be several youth recognitions, including awards for youth performers, vocalists, instrumentalists and recording. Scholarships will also be awarded to a Student and a Teacher of the Year.

This year, Herb Frank, founder of Frank Productions, will join esteemed company as the recipient of the Michael St. John Lifetime Achievement Award. That gallery includes Clyde Stubblefield, Jan Wheaton, Ben Sidran, Jonathan Little, Richard Davis, Marvin Rabin, Jim Fleming, Pro Arte Quartet, Doc DeHaven, Michael Leckrone, Leotha Stanley, Butch Vig and most recently, Susan and Jonathan Lipp.

Tickets will go on sale May 22nd through the Overture Center box office. Tickets for the show are $20 ($15 for students and teachers) and $35 for VIP (T-shirt and show poster included) and can be purchased in advance or day of the show through the Overture Box Office and online at overturecenter.com . Fans will also have access to a live streaming broadcast, starting at 4pm, of the pre-show performances, Red Carpet event, as well as the full award show. The Red Carpet event is free-access to the public, both in person and through the live stream. Those viewers wishing to continue the live stream for the Awards Show starting at 7pm will need to make a $10 donation to the MAMA. Live streams will be available at http://www.themamas.events. Viewers and attendees alike can follow #MyNightAtTheMAMAs via Twitter and Instagram to interact with the event.

Proceeds benefit the MAMAs charitable mission of supporting local music education programs. You can Donate to the MAMAs via themamas.org.