Madison Area Ukulele Initiative Christmas Sing-along

press release: Xmas Carol Sing-Along With Madison's 650-Member Ukulele Club.Sing popular Christmas carols along with 60 strummers from Madison's 650-member MAUI (Madison Area Ukulele Initiative) ukulele club.

6:30 to 8:15 PM (Advise arriving early!), Thursday, December 14, Lakeside Street Coffeehouse, 402 W. Lakeside St.

Free event! Not ticketed. No RSVP needed.

More info, including downloadable Xmas carol songbook at www.MAUImadison.com