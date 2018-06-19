Madison-area Urban Ministry Annual Meeting

First Congregational United Church of Christ 1609 University Ave. , Madison, Wisconsin 53726

press release:

Please join us for MUM's Annual Meeting

Tuesday, June 19 (6 to 8 pm)

at First Congregational U.C.C.

1609 University Avenue, Madison

We invite you to join us for Madison-area Urban Ministry's Annual Meeting.

The meeting agenda includes election of incoming Board members, Board officers, and a presentation about, and tour of, Healing House. A sandwich buffet dinner will be provided.

RSVP to Linda@emum.org

A freewill offering toward the meal will be accepted at the door.

