press release: The Madison Area Youth Chamber Orchestra (MAYCO), under the direction of Music Director Mikko Rankin Utevsky, returns for a seventh season. The program will include:

Corelli: Concerto Grosso in D major, Op. 6 No. 4

Britten: Serenade for Tenor, Horn, and Strings - Dennis Gotkowski, tenor; Joanna Schulz, horn

Mozart: Symphony No. 40 in G minor, K. 550.

Tickets $10 (cash) at the door. Students by donation.