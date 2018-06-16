press release: "Craft"

Friday, June 16, 7:30-9:30 PM, Immanuel Lutheran Church (1021 Spaight St.)

The Madison Area Youth Chamber Orchestra presents a program of string orchestra masterworks. Hear the contrapuntal glory of Bach’s Brandenburg Concerto No. 3, the lush romanticism of Elgar’s Serenade, Shostakovich’s tortured autobiographical Chamber Symphony (String Quartet No. 8), and Semblance, our 2018 New Music Project commission from Oregon, WI native and Juilliard graduate Zachary Green. Witness the extraordinary artistry of this committed group of young musicians!

Tickets: $10 adults, students by donation. Available in advance via Eventbrite or at the door (cash/check). More information at www.mayco.org.

This project is funded in part by a grant from the Madison Arts Commission, with additional funds from the Wisconsin Arts Board; and by Dane Arts, with additional funds from the Endres Mfg. Company Foundation, The Evjue Foundation, Inc., charitable arm of The Capital Times, the W. Jerome Frautschi Foundation, and the Pleasant T. Rowland Foundation.