RSVP for Madison Art Guild New Membership

press release: The Madison Art Guild (MAG), an organization founded in 1914 to encourage and stimulate the growth of art in Madison has its annual jurying for new members on September 16, 2017. RSVP of intent to jury is due on September 9. MAG sponsors a range of opportunities from exhibitions and art fairs to educational opportunities for both professional and amateur artists who wish to continue their art journey while benefitting from association with other artists. Information about membership in MAG and instructions can be found at www.madisonartguild.com