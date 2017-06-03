University Hospital, 2nd Floor, Hospital Entrance, Surgical Waiting Area, Surgical Waiting Area Display Cases

The Madison Art Guild is one of the oldest guilds in Wisconsin. There are over 130 artists working in mediums such as painting, watercolor, jewelry, wood, ceramics, glass, fiber, and more. It is a juried Guild. Madison Art Guild is a non-profit organization involved community outreach, scholarships, art exhibits, art investigation and discourse.