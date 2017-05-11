press release: Here is a special opportunity to hear a local scientist, Rebecca Williams, speak about her experience working with the Curiosity Rover on Mars! She's the guest speaker for the May meeting of the Madison Astronomical Society. Visitors are welcome at their meetings.

The meeting starts at 7:00 PM and the program will be aimed at an audience level of middle school and above. Details below.

A talk by Rebecca Williams, Senior Scientist, Planetary Science Institute

“Five Years of Curiosity on Mars”

After five years and over 2000 sols (Martian days), the Curiosity rover is currently climbing through the foothills of Mt. Sharp in Gale crater. Observations from the rover continue to reveal Mars as a once-habitable planet. Early in the planet’s history, generations of streams and lakes created the landforms that Curiosity explores today. This talk will cover how the international science team participates in daily operations from their home institutions, the latest findings from the mission, and what terrain lies ahead.

Rebecca M. E. Williams received her BA in physics and geology in 1995 from Franklin & Marshall College in Lancaster, Pennsylvania. In 2000, she earned her Ph.D. in planetary science from Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri. She is a senior scientist at the Planetary Science Institute. The overarching objective in her research is to understand the role of water in shaping the surface of Mars through comparison with similar landforms on Earth. She lives in Waunakee, WI, with her husband, Scott, and their two daughters.