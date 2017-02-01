Madison Audubon Field Trip

press release: Come enjoy our beautiful winter world and look for signs of animals that are active. Learn to identify the tracks of common Wisconsin animals including white tailed deer, coyote, fox, squirrel, rabbit, and turkey. Also learn to identify woodpecker holes and other bird signs. We will meet in the parking lot in front of the arboretum visitor center. The walk will be on even trails at a leisurely pace so bring the whole family! We will have binoculars that you may borrow during this trip. *This trip limited to 20 people. Please contact Carolyn to reserve your spot.