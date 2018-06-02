Madison Audubon Field Trip

press release: We’ll scour the southern half of Devil’s Lake State Park looking for a variety of species, including yellow-throated vireos, Acadian flycatchers, scarlet tanagers, blue-winged warblers, and possibly cerulean and worm-eating warblers. We will extend the trip to include Baxter’s Hollow if time permits.

A Wisconsin State Park sticker is required to park at Devil’s Lake. Meet at 6:00 a.m. at the Middleton Park & Ride to carpool, or meet at 6:45 a.m. in the parking area for the boat landing on the southwest shore of Devil’s Lake.

For any concerns or questions, please contact Chuck Heikkinen at (608) 274-4043 or quetzal65@gmail.com