Madison Audubon Field Trip

Wednesday, May 31, 7:00 am

Morning walk through Faville Grove with Ernesto

Buddy's Place, Faville Grove Sanctuary ( map )

Spend the morning with Ernesto, sanctuary staff, and other nature-lovers while exploring the wonderful diversity of plants, birds, mammals, insects and other life at one of the area's premier natural areas. We'll keep a special eye out for birds that migrate to or through Faville Grove from Cuba and nearby areas.