Madison Audubon Field Trip
Faville Grove Sanctuary W7480 Prairie Lane, Lake Mills, Wisconsin 53551
Wednesday, May 31, 7:00 am
Morning walk through Faville Grove with Ernesto
Buddy's Place, Faville Grove Sanctuary (map)
Spend the morning with Ernesto, sanctuary staff, and other nature-lovers while exploring the wonderful diversity of plants, birds, mammals, insects and other life at one of the area's premier natural areas. We'll keep a special eye out for birds that migrate to or through Faville Grove from Cuba and nearby areas.
