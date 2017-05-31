Madison Audubon Field Trip

Faville Grove Sanctuary W7480 Prairie Lane, Lake Mills, Wisconsin 53551

Wednesday, May 31, 7:00 am

Morning walk through Faville Grove with Ernesto

Buddy's Place, Faville Grove Sanctuary (map)

Spend the morning with Ernesto, sanctuary staff, and other nature-lovers while exploring the wonderful diversity of plants, birds, mammals, insects and other life at one of the area's premier natural areas. We'll keep a special eye out for birds that migrate to or through Faville Grove from Cuba and nearby areas.

Faville Grove Sanctuary W7480 Prairie Lane, Lake Mills, Wisconsin 53551

608-255-2473

