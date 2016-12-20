Madison Audubon Field Trip

press release: Join us for the New Year's Sunrise at Faville Grove Sanctuary
Sunday, January 1, 6:55 a.m.
Meet at Buddy's Place (north of Lake Mills), N7710 Wisconsin 89
Free, open to all
Begin the new year with a breath-taking view of Faville Grove Sanctuary as it is bathed in pre-dawn light. We will begin at Buddy's Place at 6:55 a.m., enjoy the company of other early birds while meandering through the prairie, and arrive at the marsh overlook by 7:20 a.m. to see the sun rise over Faville Grove Marsh.
Don't miss this peaceful, beautiful, memorable opportunity to see one of your local sanctuary in a new light! Free and open to all.
Info
Faville Grove Sanctuary W7480 Prairie Lane, Lake Mills, Wisconsin 53551 View Map
