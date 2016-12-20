Madison Audubon Field Trip

press release: Join us for the New Year's Sunrise at Faville Grove Sanctuary

Sunday, January 1, 6:55 a.m.

Meet at Buddy's Place (north of Lake Mills), N7710 Wisconsin 89

Free, open to all

Begin the new year with a breath-taking view of Faville Grove Sanctuary as it is bathed in pre-dawn light. We will begin at Buddy's Place at 6:55 a.m., enjoy the company of other early birds while meandering through the prairie, and arrive at the marsh overlook by 7:20 a.m. to see the sun rise over Faville Grove Marsh.

Don't miss this peaceful, beautiful, memorable opportunity to see one of your local sanctuary in a new light! Free and open to all.