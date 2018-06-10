Madison Audubon Field Trip

press release:Grassland Birds

Sunday, June 10, 2018, 8:30 AM , Middleton Airport (map)

We should see lots of grassland species here. Likely sightings include bobolinks, eastern meadowlarks, savannah sparrows, sedge wrens, and dickcissels. Other possible species are eastern kingbirds, grasshopper sparrows, and willow flycatchers.

Meet at the Middleton Airport parking lot on Airport Rd., about ¼ mile west of the Beltline intersection in Middleton. There are no trails, so bring waterproof footwear if it has rained recently.

For any questions or concerns, please contact Curt Caslavka at (608) 836-1865 or caslavka@wisc.edu