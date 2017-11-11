Madison Audubon Field Trip

press release: Lake Michigan Field Trip Rescheduled for Saturday, November 11, 6:30 a.m.

The weather forecast for this weekend looks rather drippy, so we are postponing the Lake Michigan Birding field trip for next weekend. Re-mark your calendar for Saturday, November 11, 6:30 a.m. at the Dutch Mill Park and Ride (46 Collins Court, Madison). We'll look for long-tailed duck, harlequin duck, red-throated loon, and more.

If you live along the route and would like to arrange for a meet-up along I-94, please contact the field trip organizer Peter Fissel (peter.fissel@wisc.edu or 608-262-3294).