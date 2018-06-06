Madison Audubon Field Trip

press release: Rocky Run Oak Savanna SNA

Wednesday, June 6, 2018, 9 :00 AM 12:00 PM, Rocky Run Oak Savanna SNA (Meet at Goose Pond to carpool) (map)

The 455-acre Rocky Run Oak Savanna contains bur, white, and black oak savanna, a box canyon, and more than 100 plant species along with a diversity of reptiles and butterflies. Rocky Run contains the highest density of whip-poor-wills in Columbia County and hosts many other savanna bird species. Over 30 years ago Madison Audubon volunteers assisted the DNR in removing red cedar trees from the site. Join us in exploring a state natural area with a diversity of habitats, plants, and wildlife.

We will meet at W7503 Kampen Road, car pool to the site and return to Goose Pond for a picnic lunch.

Please note: This trip is limited to 16 people - registration is required! Please contact the MAS Office (bmarsicek@madisonaudubon.org or 608-255-2473) to reserve your spot.

For any questions or concerns, please contact Mark Martin at (608) 333-9645 or goosep@madisonaudubon.org