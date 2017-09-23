× Expand Ryan West Steuart Pincombe

press release: 2017-18 Season Opener! Bach & Vivaldi: Imitation

Saturday, September 23, 6:45 pm lecture, 7:30 pm concert

First Unitarian Society of Madison, 900 University Bay Drive

Sunday, September 24, 2:45 pm lecture, 3:30 pm concert

Holy Wisdom Monastery, 4200 County Road M

Soloist Steuart Pincombe (baroque cello) joins Madison Bach Musicians for this innovative concert–an exploration of fugues and imitation from Bach and Vivaldi, two masters of the Baroque! The concert itself is structured much like a fugue. Starting from a single voice, selections alternate between pieces by Vivaldi and by Bach―with each new section of the concert requiring an additional performer. It culminates with the entire ensemble performing Vivaldi’s D minor Concerto Grosso alongside a string arrangement of Bach’s own transcription of the same piece!

Lecture by Artistic Director Trevor Stevenson 45 minutes before concert.

Steuart Pincombe—“gorgeous player [with] perfect intonation, imaginative phrasing”—Philadelphia Inquirer

Advance-sale discount tickets: $30 general, available at Orange Tree Imports and Willy Street Co-op (East and West).

Tickets at the door: $33 general, $30 seniors (65+)

Student Rush: $10 on sale 30 minutes before lecture