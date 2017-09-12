Madison Bikes Annual Party
High Noon Saloon 701A E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
press release:
Tuesday, September 12, 6-9pm, High Noon Saloon, 701A E. Washington Ave.
Admission: $20 suggested donation
Join us at the High Noon Saloon for our second Annual Party and Fundraiser!
- Enjoy food from Underground Food Collective
- Membership to Madison Bikes will launch at the event
- Madison Bike Bingo starts on the day of the party. Come to the party to get your card and a "special events" stamp (needed to complete a full bingo card)
- Contribute to our strategic planning
- Buy a Madison Bikes t-shirt
- Door prizes
- Have a drink and chat with us about your vision for a more bike-friendly Madison
Info
