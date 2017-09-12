Madison Bikes Annual Party

to Google Calendar - Madison Bikes Annual Party - 2017-09-12 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Madison Bikes Annual Party - 2017-09-12 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Madison Bikes Annual Party - 2017-09-12 18:00:00 iCalendar - Madison Bikes Annual Party - 2017-09-12 18:00:00

High Noon Saloon 701A E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release:

Tuesday, September 12, 6-9pm, High Noon Saloon, 701A E. Washington Ave.

Admission: $20 suggested donation 

Join us at the High Noon Saloon for our second Annual Party and Fundraiser!

  • Enjoy food from Underground Food Collective
  • Membership to Madison Bikes will launch at the event
  • Madison Bike Bingo starts on the day of the party. Come to the party to get your card and a "special events" stamp (needed to complete a full bingo card)
  • Contribute to our strategic planning
  • Buy a Madison Bikes t-shirt
  • Door prizes
  • Have a drink and chat with us about your vision for a more bike-friendly Madison
Info
High Noon Saloon 701A E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53703 View Map
Fundraisers
Recreation
608-268-1122
to Google Calendar - Madison Bikes Annual Party - 2017-09-12 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Madison Bikes Annual Party - 2017-09-12 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Madison Bikes Annual Party - 2017-09-12 18:00:00 iCalendar - Madison Bikes Annual Party - 2017-09-12 18:00:00