Madison Blaze Packers Tailgate
World of Beer, Middleton 8225 Greenway Blvd. Ste 140, Middleton, Wisconsin 53562
press release: Come hangout with the Madison Blaze, your local women's pro tackle football team, while enjoying the Packers vs. Bears game at World of Beer - Middleton. We have brats, plinko, corn hole, shake-a-day, raffle prizes and more! Your support will help the team and growth of women's tackle football in the Madison area.
