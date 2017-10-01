Madison Blaze Tryouts

1-3 pm on 10/1 or 10 am-noon, 10/7, St. Dennis Parish fields.

press release: Did you know Madison has a women’s tackle football team? Come to our fall tryout to learn more!

Wear workout gear and get ready for an afternoon of fun! Cleats are allowed but not required. No tryout fee.

Women’s Football has been around in Madison since 2006 and under the Madison Blaze name since 2012.

The Mission of The Madison Blaze is to promote and advance women’s football in a professional manner while sustaining a positive identity in the community through leadership, guidance, and sound management.