July 28 - August 4

Isthmus presents Madison Burger Week, a week-long, citywide celebration showcasing the best burgers of Madison. We want you to join the search to crown Madison's favorite burger. Some restaurants will showcase a burger from their menu and others will concoct something new for you to try.

Madison Burger Week is dedicated to giving back to the community. Participating restaurants will give $1 to The River Food Pantry for every burger sold throughout the week.

PLUS: Budweiser is a proud sponsor of Madison Burger Week. Budweiser is going to donate $1 for every Bud sold at participating restaurants to The River Food Pantry.