Madison by Stand-up Paddleboard

Rutabaga 220 W. Broadway , Monona, Wisconsin 53716

press release: The Natural Resources Foundation of Wisconsin is hosting a series of trips called Wayfarer Wanderings geared towards 20 and 30 something young professionals.  It’s for folks who want to meet new people, learn something new and get outside!

Saturday, August 26 OR Sunday, August 27, 9:00-11:00AM, Rutabaga Paddlesports

Cost: $25

Experience Stand-up Paddleboarding (SUP) as you explore Madison's waterways. We'll begin with a few tips for SUP, then head out to explore the nearby marshes and wetlands of Upper Mud Lake. This fertile, shallow lake provides excellent habitat for fish, mammals, and birds, and standing up on your board allows a whole new perspective! Necessary paddling equipment provided by Rutabaga Paddlesports. Beginners welcome.

Rutabaga 220 W. Broadway , Monona, Wisconsin 53716
