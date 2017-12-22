Madison Caroling
River Food Pantry 2201 Darwin Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53704
press release: This is a group for people who like to sing carols. We will meet and sing these 6 classic carols together: "Joy to the World," "Hark! The Herald Angels Sing," "Silent Night," "O Come All ye Faithful," "Away in a Manger" and "The First Noel."
The River Food Pantry is having their Christmas meal, and we can carol for (and possibly with) them.
We are welcome to eat the meal with them as well. Which could be handy if you come from work!
