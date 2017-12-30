Madison Caroling

press release: This is a group for people who like to sing carols. We will meet and sing these 6 classic carols together: "Joy to the World," "Hark! The Herald Angels Sing," "Silent Night," "O Come All ye Faithful," "Away in a Manger" and "The First Noel."

We will meet in the lobby of Heritage Oaks:

http://www.oakwoodvillage.net/ university-woods/campus-map

Oakwood Village - University Woods is on Mineral Point Road. Island Drive intersects with Mineral Point Road at the entrance to the campus. There is a traffic signal for the intersection. Proceed left from the entrance, and find the Underground Visitor Parking.

Park in the Underground Visitor Parking (E on map) and find us in the lobby of Heritage Oaks (1st floor).

I will have copies of the sheet music for our 6 carols to give to everyone. Once we have gathered, we can carol in 3 dining areas on the campus. We can spread cheer to the residents!