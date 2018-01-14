Madison Celebrates Ted Offensive!

press release: Please join Ted's Family and the larger Community to celebrate the life of our dear friend, Ted Offensive. It's what he'd want. Bands, speakers, and the people who loved Ted will all come together to share memories, music and readings along with a special video tribute.

Sunday, January 14: Doors open at 5 pm; Program begins at 6 pm

Music Tribute to include performances by: Pachinko, Droids Attack, Transformer Lootbag, The Garza, Powerwagon

Looking forward to seeing everyone and, as Ted would say, "Wear a helmet!"

https://www.facebook.com/ events/150885995546687/