press release: Tickets for the Madison Celtic Festival at the Wisconsin Union Theater to be held on Saturday, March 10, 2018, are now on sale! Our new indoor festival will feature a day of culture, music and dance in the Wisconsin Memorial Union and special concerts by international touring groups Lunasa and We Banjo 3 in the amazing Shannon Hall. Festival Pass: General Public $49, UW-Madison Student $16, Union Memeber/Non-UW Student $42, UW Fac/Staff $45