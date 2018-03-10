Madison Celtic Festival

UW Memorial Union 800 Langdon St., Madison, Wisconsin 53706

press release: Tickets for the Madison Celtic Festival at the Wisconsin Union Theater to be held on Saturday, March 10, 2018, are now on sale!  Our new indoor festival will feature a day of culture, music and dance in the Wisconsin Memorial Union and special concerts by international touring groups Lunasa and We Banjo 3 in the amazing Shannon Hall.  Festival Pass: General Public $49, UW-Madison Student $16, Union Memeber/Non-UW Student $42, UW Fac/Staff $45

