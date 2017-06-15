press release: The Sun Prairie Business Improvement District is pleased to announce this summer’s Streets of Sun Prairie line-up of events taking place throughout Downtown Sun Prairie:

June 15, 5:00-7:00PM: Madison Children’s Museum on the road at the Dream Park, 415 Park Street, Sun Prairie. Rain back-up location: Baby Flexible, 100 E Main Street, Sun Prairie.

Event attendees can expect to find local Downtown restaurants set-up items from their menu for sale; there will also be a Lemonade Stand, with all lemonade proceeds going to the Dream Park.

Madison Children’s Museum’s “Let’s Grow” mobile exhibit, International games to play, jump ropes, and giant hula hoops; Funny Faces Family Entertainment will provide glitter tattoos; and a scavenger hunt. MCM may bring an additional activity, pending weather and staff availability.

Parking for the event will be in the lower level part of Fireman’s Park, as all event activities will be in the Dream Park’s parking lot.