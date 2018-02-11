Press release:

DROWN'D IN ONE ENDLESS DAY

Saturday, February 10, 2018, 7:30pm - CHRIST PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH

Sunday, February 11, 2018, 2:00pm - St. ANDREW'S EPISCOPAL CHURCH

ABOUT THE PROGRAM

Drown'd in one endless day features a world premiere of Wisconsin composer Eric William Barnum, and will feature works new and old exploring the transformational moments when time seems to stop. Featured works include: Antonio Lotti Crucifixus, C.H.H. Parry There is an Old Belief, Eric William Barnum one endlesse day, Einojuhani Rautavaara Credo, David Lang, I live in Pain, and much more!

The Madison Choral Project (founded 2013) is Madison's professional choir. Its 22 voices are made up of professional singers, teachers, and graduate students from the Madison Area. The MCP is committed in its mission to enrich lives in our community by giving voice to the great music of our diverse world; to express, to inspire, to heal; to garner joy in the experience of live music; and to educate and strengthen the next generation of singers and listeners.

PREFERRED SEATING: Limit of 20 per concert. A reserved seat in an acoustically "prime" spot in the house (center, about a third of the way back from the stage). $40.

GENERAL ADMISSION: $24 Advance Online / $28 at the Door

STUDENT TICKETS: Can be purchased advance or at the door. Please show valid student ID at will-call to redeem ticket. $10