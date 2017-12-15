Press release:

FIFTH ANNUAL HOLIDAY CONCERT : Old Lessons and New Carols

Friday, December 15, 2017, 7:30pm; Sunday, December 17, 2017, 3:00pm

The concert features a carefully curated selection of vocal music and readings, with the intent to lead the listener along a sublime journey of music and text, perfect for this reflective season. Both concerts located at

CHRIST PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH, 944 E Gorham St

The Madison Choral Project (founded 2013) is Madison's professional choir. Its 22 voices are made up of professional singers, teachers, and graduate students from the Madison Area. The MCP is committed in its mission to enrich lives in our community by giving voice to the great music of our diverse world; to express, to inspire, to heal; to garner joy in the experience of live music; and to educate and strengthen the next generation of singers and listeners.

PREFERRED SEATING: Limit of 20 per concert. A reserved seat in an acoustically "prime" spot in the house (center, about a third of the way back from the stage). $40.

GENERAL ADMISSION: $24 Advance Online / $28 at the Door

STUDENT TICKETS: Can be purchased advance or at the door. Please show valid student ID at will-call to redeem ticket. $10