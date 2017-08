press release: Saturday, September 23, 2017 10 a.m., Monona Terrace

Madison Civics Club presents author and journalist Elizabeth L. Cline on "The Shockingly High Cost of Cheap Fashion" and interior designer and activist Lesley Sager on the Kenya women's craft collective Merry-Go-Strong

Doors open at 9 a.m., event begins at 10 a.m.

For tickets madisoncivicsclub.org

Event is open to the public