Madison Civics Club

Patricia McConnell, Ph.D., a Certified Applied Animal Behaviorist (CAAB), has made a lifelong commitment to improving the relationship between people and animals. She is known worldwide as an expert on canine and feline behavior and for her engaging and knowledgeable dog training books, DVDs and seminars. Patricia has seen clients for serious behavioral problems since 1988, and is an Adjunct Professor in Zoology at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. For fourteen years she dispensed advice about behavior problems and information about animal behavior research on Wisconsin Public Radio's Calling All Pets, which was heard in over 110 cities around the country.

A highly-sought after speaker on dog behavior and training, McConnell has presented seminars all over the United States and in Canada, Germany, Australia, Sweden, Belgium, Scotland and New Zealand. She is the author of the much-acclaimed books The Other End of the Leash (which is now published in 13 languages), For the Love of A Dog: Understanding Emotions in You and Your Best Friend and Tales of Two Species. Her self-published books and booklets on dog training and dog and cat behavior problems continually receive rave reviews from professional trainers, veterinarians and animal lovers from all over the world.

Dr. McConnell also served as the behavior columnist for The Bark magazine and writes for many other publications, including APDT's Chronicle of the Dog and Natural History. She has made numerous television appearances, including spots with Anderson Cooper, Martha Stewart, and Wayne Brady.

Patricia received her Ph.D. in Zoology in 1988 from the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

