RSVP for Madison Club Charity Gala

press release: The Madison Club Charitable Foundation is proud to announce this year's recipient of Gala proceeds will be Centro Hispano of Dane County. Thank you to all who nominated a local non-profit organization for this year's Gala proceeds.

The Madison Club Charitable Foundation's annual Charity Gala on Saturday, November 4, 2017 will take another focused look at closing the achievement gap in education. If you would like to register for the event or donate, please click the link below.

Questions? Please contact Krista Laubmeier at the Madison Club: krista@madisonclub.org or (608) 255-4861.