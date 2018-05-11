Madison College Commencement

press release: The Spring 2018 Commencement Ceremony will be be held on FRIDAY, MAY 11, 2018 AT 5:30 P.M. at the Veterans Memorial Coliseum at the Alliant Energy Center, 1919 Alliant Energy Way, Madison, WI 53713. The ceremony will last approximately two hours.

As family or guests of future graduates, your presence and support is important. There is no limit to how many guests a graduate can invite and there is no charge for admission or parking. Please plan ahead for traffic and construction.

Family and guests should arrive early and be seated by 5:25 p.m. The processional will start promptly at 5:30 p.m. and the ceremony will last approximately two hours.

Pictures may be taken by family and guests from the designated photo areas while graduates are receiving their diploma or after the ceremony. If the ceremony needs to be canceled for any reason, information will be posted on the Madison College website.