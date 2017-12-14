Madison College Midyear Commencement

Google Calendar - Madison College Midyear Commencement - 2017-12-14 18:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Madison College Midyear Commencement - 2017-12-14 18:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Madison College Midyear Commencement - 2017-12-14 18:30:00 iCalendar - Madison College Midyear Commencement - 2017-12-14 18:30:00

Madison College-Truax Campus 1701 Wright St., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

press release: The December 2017 Commencement Ceremony will be held on Thursday, December 14, 2017 at 6:30 p.m. in the H. Douglas Redsten Gymnasium at Madison College Truax Campus, 1701 Wright Street, Madison, WI 53704. The ceremony lasts approximately one hour.  More than 1,300 graduates (summer and midyear) have been invited to attend commencement. Typically, about 250 students actually walk in the ceremony. The student speaker is Vianey Hernandez, an undocumented immigrant who obtained legal residency and worked five long years to get her diploma. Vianey’s story is inspirational.

Info
Madison College-Truax Campus 1701 Wright St., Madison, Wisconsin 53704 View Map
Public Notices
608-246-6224
Google Calendar - Madison College Midyear Commencement - 2017-12-14 18:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Madison College Midyear Commencement - 2017-12-14 18:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Madison College Midyear Commencement - 2017-12-14 18:30:00 iCalendar - Madison College Midyear Commencement - 2017-12-14 18:30:00