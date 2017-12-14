Madison College Midyear Commencement

press release: The December 2017 Commencement Ceremony will be held on Thursday, December 14, 2017 at 6:30 p.m. in the H. Douglas Redsten Gymnasium at Madison College Truax Campus, 1701 Wright Street, Madison, WI 53704. The ceremony lasts approximately one hour. More than 1,300 graduates (summer and midyear) have been invited to attend commencement. Typically, about 250 students actually walk in the ceremony. The student speaker is Vianey Hernandez, an undocumented immigrant who obtained legal residency and worked five long years to get her diploma. Vianey’s story is inspirational.