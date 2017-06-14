press release: Madison College is committed to including a diverse set of community perspectives in the 2017-2018 Madison College South Campus Initiative planning and design process. Please join us at this meeting to provide your input on programming, student services, and facility amenities for a new South Madison campus! We hope you will join us!

**Interpreters and alternative formats will be made available at this event. Interpreters, alternative formats, and other accommodations must be requested no later than June 9th to ensure availability. (To make requests contact: katie@urbanassetsconsulting.com)

**Childcare services will be provided for the duraction of the meeting in the Village on Parks' Atrium Community Room.