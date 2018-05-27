Sunday, May 27: Skinny Dip Comedy Night 7pm @ Nomad World Pub, FREE; Madison Area Comedy Awards 9pm @ Nomad World Pub, FREE

Monday, May 28 (Memorial Day): Comedy at the Cabaret 8pm @ North Street Cabaret, $5

Tuesday, May 29: Comedy in the Vault Presents: Fresh Faces Showcase 7pm @ Black Locust Cafe, FREE; Dinner & Comedy Night 7pm @ Buck & Honey’s in Sun Prairie, $40 (3 course meal included in admission price); Big Diss Roast Battle 9pm @ Comedy Club on State, $2

Wednesday, May 30: Yes Ma’am Merge 7:30pm @ Broom Street Theater, $5; Wedding Party & Hardly Determined 9pm @ Broom Street Theater, $5; The Booked Deuce 9pm @ Comedy Club on State, $2

Thursday, May 31: The New Set 7pm @ Atlas Improv Co., $2; Bittersweet 7:30pm @ Broom Street Theater, $5; Stand Up Democracy 9pm @ Broom Street Theater, $5; Some Dumb Show 9:30pm @ a House TBD, FREE

Friday, June 1: DARE for Adults & Collective Sketch 7:30pm @ Broom Street Theater, $5; Body Language 9pm @ Broom Street Theater, $5; Capitol Comedy Hour 9pm @ The Rigby Pub, FREE; Backyard Comedy 10pm @ A Backyard TBD, FREE; Loveseat with Leafjoy 10:30pm @ Broom Street Theater, $5

Saturday, June 2: Antoine & Friends 7pm @ The Lower Bar at Madison’s, $10; Book Club 7:30pm @ Broom Street Theater, $5; High Concept 9pm @ Broom Street Theater, $5; Courtyard Comedy 9pm @ Robinia Courtyard, FREE; VHS Comedy 10:30pm @ Broom Street Theater, $5

Sunday, June 3: CLOSING CEREMONY: Pursuit of Happiness Session, 7:30 pm @ McPike Park, starring Mary Mack & Tim Harmston. FREE

press release: Madison Comedy Week kicks off its inaugural comedy festival this summer from May 27 to June 3. Over 80 local, regional and national comedians team up to bring you 24 shows over 8 days to shine a light on the comedy hot-bed that is Madison, Wisconsin. The festival will feature stand-up comedy, concept shows, and improv as well as music and burlesque. The event is produced by Jake Snell, Cynthia Marie, and Peter Rambo, with support from local comedians, show producers, and local businesses such as NessAlla Kombucha, Dirigible Studio, Central Park Sessions, and M.O.D. Media Productions.

In its first year, Madison Comedy Week has attracted the attention and partnership of 10 different venues including the Comedy Club on State, Broom Street Theater, Atlas Improv Co., The Rigby Pub, Nomad World Pub, Robinia Courtyard, Black Locust Cafe, Buck & Honey’s in Sun Prairie, and the Lower Bar at Madison’s. They have also partnered with Bob Queen of Madison Central Park Sessions, Inc. to bring comedy to the Pursuit of Happiness Session at McPike Park on June 3rd. The headliners for the event will be comedy couple Mary Mack & Tim Harmston, two nationally touring headliners who hail from the midwest and have gone on to perform on various late night and other television programs.

Local Madison comedy has been booming over the last few years, and there are more working comedians in Madison today than ever before. From the big names that the Comedy Club on State attracts to the local showcases around town and the comedians that perform in Madison and around the country, there has never been a more appropriate time to shine a light on all of the things that happen year-round to make the Madison comedy scene what it is today. As festival producer Peter Rambo noted, “Madison’s comedy scene stacks up to cities many times its size, and we want to show it off.”

The amount of interest shown by the Madison public already has been staggering. “We have a very diverse and inclusive lineup that we feel is truly representative of all the different types of people doing comedy in Madison” said producer Cynthia Marie. “We wanted to make this festival as accessible to the Madison public as possible, which is why we offer shows with low admission cost in addition to free shows” added producer Jake Snell. Whatever your comedy flavor, you will be able to find something you can afford and enjoy by attending this festival!

“We’ve been extremely pleased with the buy-in on behalf of venues, local businesses, and the local comedy scene. This event would simply not be possible without this high level of collaboration and support from local comedians and our community partners” said festival producer Jake Snell. The full show calendar, lineups and event descriptions can be found on the Madison Comedy Week facebook page, as well as listed on the website for the event, http://madisoncomedyweek.com. Tickets to shows are available online, as well as at the door for shows with an admission cost. There are also many free shows to choose from, including our main event and closing ceremony on Sunday, June 3rd at McPike Park for the Pursuit of Happiness Session.

Headliners of the event include Chastity Washington, Vickie Lynn, Nick Hart, Charlie Kojis, Antoine McNeail, and Anthony Siraguse. Special guests from comedy communities across the country will also grace the stage at our inaugural festival.

The opening ceremony for the event will be held on May 27th at Nomad World Pub with a double feature of shows ending with the Madison Area Comedy Awards at 9 p.m., which is a mock-awards ceremony giving awards to Madison comedians for arbitrary accomplishments. The festival will continue with the usual independently produced shows at their usual venues, as well as a variety of concept shows hosted by Broom Street Theater. Full-access passes for all ten Broom Street Theater shows are available through TicketLeap.

For more information about the festival, performances, associated events, and ticket information, visit (facebook & website)