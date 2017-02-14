RSVP for Madison Committee on Foreign Relations

Google Calendar - RSVP for Madison Committee on Foreign Relations - 2017-02-14 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - RSVP for Madison Committee on Foreign Relations - 2017-02-14 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - RSVP for Madison Committee on Foreign Relations - 2017-02-14 00:00:00 iCalendar - RSVP for Madison Committee on Foreign Relations - 2017-02-14 00:00:00

RSVP

Madison Club 5 E. Wilson St. , Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release: The Madison Committee on Foreign Relations presents "Empowering the World's Poor Through Savings-Based Credit Programs"!

How are credit unions helping to combat poverty worldwide?  Dr. Branch will discuss his experience establishing credit-based savings programs throughout the world to help people living in poverty.  He will describe how these programs work and what they have achieved. He will also compare them to “micro-credit” programs, which have achieved popularity as economic development tools in the developing world.

February 16, 2017

5:30pm - 7:30pm

The Madison Club (5 E Wilson St, Madison)

$20 for guests, free for MCFR members

Register on our website: mcfr.info

Registration due February 14, 2017

Contact for questions: mcfr.web@gmail.com

Info

Madison Club 5 E. Wilson St. , Madison, Wisconsin 53703 View Map

Politics & Activism

Visit Event Website

please enable javascript to view

RSVP

Google Calendar - RSVP for Madison Committee on Foreign Relations - 2017-02-14 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - RSVP for Madison Committee on Foreign Relations - 2017-02-14 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - RSVP for Madison Committee on Foreign Relations - 2017-02-14 00:00:00 iCalendar - RSVP for Madison Committee on Foreign Relations - 2017-02-14 00:00:00

Isthmus Book of Love
Print

Wednesday

January 25, 2017

Thursday

January 26, 2017

Friday

January 27, 2017

Saturday

January 28, 2017

Sunday

January 29, 2017

Monday

January 30, 2017

Tuesday

January 31, 2017

Search Events Submit Yours

What to Do
Picks Playlist Header

LogosForSite.indd
* indicates required

  • What's happening this weekend

  • Bringing you the fun around town

  • A celebration of great beer