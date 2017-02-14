RSVP for Madison Committee on Foreign Relations

press release: The Madison Committee on Foreign Relations presents "Empowering the World's Poor Through Savings-Based Credit Programs"!

How are credit unions helping to combat poverty worldwide? Dr. Branch will discuss his experience establishing credit-based savings programs throughout the world to help people living in poverty. He will describe how these programs work and what they have achieved. He will also compare them to “micro-credit” programs, which have achieved popularity as economic development tools in the developing world.

February 16, 2017

5:30pm - 7:30pm

The Madison Club (5 E Wilson St, Madison)

$20 for guests, free for MCFR members

Register on our website: mcfr.info

Registration due February 14, 2017

Contact for questions: mcfr.web@gmail.com