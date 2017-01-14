RSVP for Madison Committee on Foreign Relations

RSVP by 1/14

Madison Club 5 E. Wilson St. , Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release: The Madison Committee on Foreign Relations presents "International Challenges in a New Administration"!

The new administration promises major changes in the direction of US Foreign Policy. Professors Jon Pevehouse and Scott Gehlbach of the UW Political Science Department will participate in a panel discussion sharing their views of international challenges ahead. They will each open with 10-15 minute observations about different trouble spots in the world, and will then answer questions from the audience.

January 17, 2017

5:30pm - 7:30pm

The Madison Club (5 E Wilson St, Madison)

$20 for guests, free for MCFR members

Register on our website: mcfr.info

Registration due January 14, 2017

Contact for questions: mcfr.web@gmail.com

