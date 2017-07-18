Madison Community Orchestra Summer Readings

press release: All orchestral musicians are invited to come to any or all nights. We will be sightreading the following works:

July 18

Suppe Light Cavalry Overture

Holst Excerpts--The Planets

Glazunov Overture Solennelle op.73

July25

Haydn Symphony No. 103 “Drum Roll”

Beethoven Overture to Coriolan

Mozart Symphony No. 41 “Jupiter”

August 1

Prokofiev Capulets and Montagues from Romeo and Juliet

Dvorak Symphony No 5 in F Major

Madison College's Downtown Education Center, room D040 from 7-9pm. 211 N Carroll St