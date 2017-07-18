Madison Community Orchestra Summer Readings

Madison College-Downtown 211 N. Carroll St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release: All orchestral musicians are invited to come to any or all nights. We will be sightreading the following works:

July 18

Suppe         Light Cavalry Overture

Holst           Excerpts--The Planets

Glazunov    Overture Solennelle op.73 

July25

Haydn  Symphony No. 103 “Drum Roll”

Beethoven      Overture to Coriolan

Mozart      Symphony No. 41 “Jupiter”

August 1

Prokofiev        Capulets and Montagues from Romeo and Juliet

Dvorak      Symphony No 5 in F Major

Madison College's Downtown Education Center, room D040 from 7-9pm. 211 N Carroll St

Madison College-Downtown 211 N. Carroll St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
