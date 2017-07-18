Madison Community Orchestra Summer Readings
Madison College-Downtown 211 N. Carroll St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
press release: All orchestral musicians are invited to come to any or all nights. We will be sightreading the following works:
July 18
Suppe Light Cavalry Overture
Holst Excerpts--The Planets
Glazunov Overture Solennelle op.73
July25
Haydn Symphony No. 103 “Drum Roll”
Beethoven Overture to Coriolan
Mozart Symphony No. 41 “Jupiter”
August 1
Prokofiev Capulets and Montagues from Romeo and Juliet
Dvorak Symphony No 5 in F Major
Madison College's Downtown Education Center, room D040 from 7-9pm. 211 N Carroll St